Monarco’s body is veiled in the Portela court this Sunday

RIO — Portela woke up in mourning this Sunday, the 12th, with the death of Monarco, honorary president of the school and one of its main bastions, who died last Saturday, aged 88. The musician’s body is veiled in the school’s court, in the North Zone of Rio. The association’s flag was left under the coffin. And family and friends went to say goodbye. The ceremony, open to the public, began at 11am. The body is scheduled to be taken to Inhaúma Cemetery, in the North Zone of Rio, at 4 pm, where the artist will be buried.

Marisa Monte says goodbye to Monarco hugging Dona Olinda, widow of the artist Photo: Fabiano Rocha / Agência O Globo

— Monarco was a very responsible person with regard to memory, as well as a brilliant composer who left sambas that will be sung forever in the samba circles. It was always great to talk to him. He had a very clear head. Education, gentleness and haughtiness were his hallmarks. It is a great example for all Brazilians. He was a great Brazilian. It’s a great loss, but it was also a privilege for us to have lived with such a brilliant man! says Marisa Monte.

Marisa Monte Photo: Fabiano Rocha / Agência O Globo

At the guild’s door, a black band symbolizing mourning was added to the shield. Members of Porto were uniformed. The area near the coffin was reserved for close friends and family.

Mourning banner on the school crest Photo: Fabiano Rocha / Agência O Globo

Diogo Nogueira, who was dressed in the school’s colors, recalled Monarco’s generosity to younger musicians.

— Our role today to keep his legacy alive and continue singing the songs of this immense man who has always valued young samba composers. His memory lives on through his songs and his elegance. He was Portela herself.

Diogo Nogueira Photo: Fabiano Rocha / Agência O Globo

Friend of Monarco for 57 years, singer Paulinho da Viola insisted on exalting the lessons left by his partner.

— The Monarch is history, it was the voice of a time we no longer have. Every time Monarco remembered something and told us, we found out that he didn’t know anything. We already have a group concerned with this, with recording history beyond orality. Among the people who have the knowledge he had, many are no longer here and others don’t even come anymore, but he was always here sharing everything with us. It was an honor!

Portela President Luis Carlos Magalhães recalled the importance of the bastion for the association’s memory.

— He was a guardian of the history of samba and Portela. Always very close to Paulo (Portela), he cultivated this essence that Paulo planted here. He had his room here on the court, where he received everyone and could talk about what he knew best, which was samba and Portela. For sure, we’ll keep that memory alive and everything he left us. From now on, there will be no shortage of tributes – he says.

Members of the association were uniformed Photo: Fabiano Rocha / Agencia O Globo

Mayor Eduardo Paes was at the Portela square to say goodbye to Monarco. Visibly moved when he arrived at the wake, he went to the coffin to greet the artist’s relatives and members of Portela. After the farewell, he lamented the death of the samba dancer.

“I lost a great friend. Monarco was a counselor, he was always giving us tips and giving us many lessons. Not to mention the loss to samba and the culture of our country. It will be missed not only in me, but in Madureira and throughout Rio de Janeiro, in the country.

A samba circle formed at the end of the wake. With instruments, musicians play accompanied by music composed by Monarco and classics that exalt Portela.

A samba circle was formed at the end of the wake Photo: Fabiano Rocha / Agência O Globo

Monarco was hospitalized for a month at the Hospital Federal Cardoso Fontes, in Jacarepaguá, West Zone of Rio, where he underwent bowel surgery and did not resist the complications.

hospitalization

“His last performance in public was where he most liked to sing, at home, on the Majestade do Samba court!”, wrote the board of Portela, in a note published shortly after his death. “On the occasion, he participated in the October edition of the Feijoada da Família Portelense alongside his road and life companions from the Velha Guarda Show”.

Monarco is part of the Velha Guarda da Portela Photo: Marcelo Theobald / Archive / Agência O Globo

A reference at the Madureira school alongside names of the cream of the samba, such as Paulinho da Viola and Clara Nunes, Hildemar Diniz, known as Monarco, became known by a childhood nickname, which he gained while still living in Nova Iguaçu. Son of cabinetmaker and poet José Felipe Diniz, he even helped his mother, who was separated, with the expenses of the house, selling mangoes at the fair in the city of Baixada Fluminense.

A mourning banner was added to the school’s façade Photo: Fabiano Rocha / Agência O Globo

The samba singer has been a member of the composers’ wing of Azul e Branco since 1950. He is the author of classic sambas that exalt the school, such as “Passado de Gloria”, one of the mandatory “quentas” at Portela before entering the Avenue. His first solo album came in 1976, with themes like “O quitandeiro” (with Paulo da Portela) and “Lenço” (with Francisco Santana). Other of his hits are “Triste desventura”, “Vai vadiar” and “Coração em Desalinho”, the last two became great hits in the voice of Zeca Pagodinho, also from Porto.

