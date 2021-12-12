Monarco’s body will be veiled in the Portela court this Sunday

RIO — The body of Monarco, who died at the age of 88, will be watched this Sunday, the 12th, at the Portela square, the samba school, from 11 am. The ceremony will be open to the public, who will be able to pay their last respects. Then, at 5 pm, the body will be taken to Inhaúma Cemetery, in the North Zone of Rio, where the artist will be buried.

read more: Paes and Castro lament the death of Monarco: ‘My dear friend and godfather is gone. How sad’, says mayor of Rio

The singer was hospitalized for a month at the Hospital Federal Cardoso Fontes, in Jacarepaguá, West Zone of Rio, where he underwent bowel surgery and did not resist the complications.

“His last performance in public was where he most liked to sing, at home, on the Majestade do Samba court!”, wrote the board of Portela, in a note published shortly after his death. “On the occasion, he participated in the October edition of the Feijoada da Família Portelense alongside his road and life companions from the Velha Guarda Show”.

See too: Feira das Yabás will hold an edition in honor of Monarco this Sunday: ‘Irreparable loss’

A reference at the Madureira school alongside names of the cream of the samba, such as Paulinho da Viola and Clara Nunes, Hildemar Diniz, known as Monarco, became known by a childhood nickname, which he gained while still living in Nova Iguaçu. Son of cabinetmaker and poet José Felipe Diniz, he even helped his mother, who was separated, with the expenses of the house, selling mangoes at the fair in the city of Baixada Fluminense.

The samba singer has been a member of the composers’ wing of Azul e Branco since 1950. He is the author of classic sambas that exalt the school, such as “Passado de Gloria”, one of the mandatory “quentas” at Portela before entering the Avenue. His first solo album came in 1976, with themes like “O quitandeiro” (with Paulo da Portela) and “Lenço” (with Francisco Santana). Other of his hits are “Triste desventura”, “Vai vadiar” and “Coração em Desalinho”, the last two became great hits in the voice of Zeca Pagodinho, also from Porto.

Read too: Symbol of Vila Isabel, statue in honor of Noel Rosa is reopened