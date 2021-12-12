Monarco’s death is marked by club honors

The death of Monarco, aged 88, honorary president of Portela, was lamented today (11) not only by samba schools and famous people in the music world, but also by traditional football clubs.

The information of the samba dancer’s death was confirmed by the school he was part of, Portela. According to information published on the school’s social networks, he did not resist after complications from bowel surgery.

Corinthians, Flamengo and América-RJ, the team he supported, were some of the clubs that paid homage to Monarco, an important figure in samba in Rio de Janeiro.

“In his 88 years of life, Monarco has always taken his love of samba and America wherever he goes”, lamented the club through its social networks. Corinthians paid tribute by asking the samba dancer for a final round of applause. “Corinthians asks everyone for a last round of applause from this samba giant. Go with the cadence, master.”

The day before his death, on Friday (10), Monarco was honored during the inauguration of the Portela Trophy Room, which bears his name. See the tributes made by the teams:

It is with regret that the America Football Club laments the passing of one of the greatest names in national samba and the great American Monarco. In his 88 years of life, Monarco has always taken his love for samba and America wherever he goes. pic.twitter.com/dnvLxZX5uU — America RJ (from 🏠) (@AmericaRJ) December 11, 2021

Day of mourning for the world of samba and for Brazilian music. The Flamengo Regatta Club deeply regrets the passing of Mestre Monarco da Portela. May God comfort the hearts of family members, friends, fans and the entire Porto family in this sad moment. #CRF 🙏 — Flamengo (@Flemish) December 11, 2021