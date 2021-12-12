Montezano, from BNDES, bought a R$ 4 million mansion in the Flávio Bolsonaro neighborhood

posted on 12/12/2021 06:01



(credit: Evaristo Sá-AFP)

THE mail obtained access to documents confirming that the president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Gustavo Montezano, concluded, on September 2, 2020, the purchase of a residence located in Lago Sul, a prime area of ​​Brasília, for the price of BRL 4.1 million. The acquisition took place about five months before Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) also registered another mansion, valued at R$ 6 million, in the same region, in the Dom Bosco Mansion Sector, about 8km from Montezano’s house.

The upscale property, with gray gates, ivory walls and ornamented with plants and coconut trees, on a cul-de-sac, recently took on this appearance. According to the certificate of encumbrance and registration certificate, about a month before the property was registered in the name of Montezano, the 363.22m² house was demolished and rebuilt with almost twice the size, 600.5m². Lago Sul is one of the most expensive addresses in the Federal District. A square meter in the neighborhood costs around R$ 13 thousand, according to information from the local real estate market.

Although the BNDES’ headquarters are in Rio de Janeiro, Montezano’s hometown, he preferred to settle in Brasília. Before moving to the federal capital, he lived in the same condominium as the Bolsonaro family in Rio de Janeiro. He became friends with Flávio and Eduardo Bolsonaro. The BNDES consultancy informed, in a note sent to the mail, that Montezano already lived in Brasília before the property was purchased.

“The president of the BNDES, Gustavo Montezano, clarifies that he has lived in Brasília with his family since before assuming the presidency of the bank. He also reinforces that his work schedule is public, disclosed on the institution’s website and describes its routine of operations. divided between the bank’s offices in Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo,” replied the press office.

However, according to surveys carried out by the report’s notary public, the only property registered in the name of Montezano in the Federal District is the house with more than 600m² in Lago Sul. According to the registration in the property certificate, the property was acquired without any conditions — such as financing with financial institutions (banks or brokerages) — which indicates that Montezano may have bought the house in cash.

“In analysis of the property encumbrance certificate, no registration was found on financing that would record the property as a guarantee, but only the purchase and sale for R$ 4,100,000.00”, explained business lawyer Pedro Magalhães.

Although there is no apparent sign of irregularity in the purchase, it is noteworthy the fact that Montezano made an investment of nearly R$ 4.5 million in a house in a city other than the BNDES headquarters, which is also the bank’s head of birth. . The report of mail asked the institution’s advisors about the matter, but did not get an answer until the end of this edition.

At the head of the BNDES, Montezano receives a monthly salary of R$ 82.7 thousand, which provides him with an annual income of around R$ 1 million. Before joining the Bolsonaro government, he was managing partner of BTG, a bank with assets valued at R$35 billion.

At Montezano’s inauguration at BNDES, in July 2019, President Jair Bolsonaro celebrated the success of his friend from the presidential clan. At the time, the head of Planalto recalled that the Bolsonaro and Montezano family lived in the same condominium, in Rio de Janeiro.

The president of the BNDES is the son of Roberto Montezano, who worked with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes for many years. The young Montezano was chosen as a replacement for Joaquim Levy, who resigned after a disagreement with Jair Bolsonaro.