More than 50% of what Brazil exports are basic products | Economy

Brazilian exports are increasingly dependent on items such as soy, iron ore and oil. Today, basic products already represent more than half of the basket of everything the country sells abroad.

Between January and November of this year, a survey carried out by the Center for Foreign Trade Studies Foundation (Funcex) shows that exports of basic products reached 51% of the total.

Since 2010, at least, this class of products has not had such great relevance in the Brazilian export agenda. In 2020, for example, basics ended the year with a share of 48%.

See the evolution in the graph:

In absolute values, total Brazilian exports add up to R$ 256 million in the first 11 months of this year, while sales of basic products reach R$ 131.4 million, according to Funcex.

There are two main factors that explain the dominance of basic products in the export agenda:

Commodity prices are on the rise . With the recovery of the world economy after overcoming the worst phase of the pandemic, the prices of basic products soared, which boosted the value of exports;

. With the recovery of the world economy after overcoming the worst phase of the pandemic, the prices of basic products soared, which boosted the value of exports; THE industry continues to show difficulty in competing internationally, causing manufactured products to lose their share of the export basket over the past few years.

This year, the country was helped by international commodity prices due to the mismatch between demand and world supply, which contributed to increasing the share of basic products in Brazil’s exports”, says Daiane Santos, economist at Funcex and responsible for the survey.

In the case of industry, what keeps hindering the improvement of exports is the so-called Brazil cost – old problems that involve logistics costs, tax bureaucracy, for example, and take away the competitiveness of the national product in competition with other countries. This year, the sale of manufactured products represents only 21% of the total.

“Manufactured exports are hampered by the famous Brazil cost,” says José Augusto de Castro, president of the Brazilian Foreign Trade Association (AEB). “The structural reforms are fundamental for Brazil to be able to reduce the cost of exports.”

And what to expect from the future?

In 2022, commodity prices should cool down in light of a global economy that is on the way to growing less, but basic products will still dominate the country’s export agenda.

Of the main products sold by Brazil, the Foreign Trade Association (AEB) estimates that export revenue from iron ore and crude oil should show a decline of 33.7% (to US$ 29.7 billion) and 19, 7% (to $23.4 billion), respectively.

The expectation for soy in grain is an 18% growth, to US$ 45 billion.

“The trend is for a fall in the price of commodities around the world and this directly affects Brazil,” says Castro.

With the fall in basic products, the AEB estimates that exports for next year should add up to US$ 262.379 billion, a decrease of 4.7% in relation to the forecast for this year (US$ 275.316 billion).

The balance should go from US$ 57.222 billion to US$ 34.524 billion, according to the association.