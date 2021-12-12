Nanda Costa shows her 50-day-old twin babies: “they’re just like you”

Actress Nanda Costa enchanted by showing her twin babies Kim and Tiê side by side and with matching clothes

The actress Nanda Costa showed off her twin babies and left everyone delighted! She and her wife, percussionist Lan Lanh, are the proud mothers of the 50-day-old twins Kim and Tiê. And Nanda delighted in showing her babies side by side.

The little ones appeared, lying side by side and looking at each other. The babies were in bodies with equals. By showing the beautiful record, Nanda Costa he melted for the little ones and talked about donating their clothes: “Mamaim said she wasn’t going to wear us the same! Haha ha! We got this beautiful look and many others from @amomooui (who we love). It’s already getting snug, but Mom said she’s going to sort out everything that no longer fits us so we can move on, and give it to those who need it most this Christmas! Good Friday, everyone!”.

Many famous people rave about the babies of Nanda and Lan Lanh. Actress Thaila Ayala, who has just given birth to her first child with actor Renato Góes, commented: “My God, I can’t even imagine what this love is that explodes here, but in a double dose”. And the presenter Giovanna Ewbank said: “HahahhHa delight”.

And singer Marcia Castro said: “It’s something you want to swallow!”. Actress Vera Zimmermann also said: “What a delight”. Actor Luis Miranda also said: “What a delight!”. And the presenter Marina Person said: “God what cute!”. Actress Maria Ribeiro also said: “I want both!”. The digital influencer Evelyn Regly also commented: “Ahhhhhh people, I’m happy to give a little smell in your head”.

Many internet users also praised the babies and talked about their similarity to their mother Nanda Costa. “How beautiful! They are enchanted by each other”, commented one internet user. And another netizen said: “How cute, Nanda! They are just like you!”. A netizen commented: “Your daughters are so beautiful and they look a lot like you!”.

