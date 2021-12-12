NASA Highlights: Astronomical Photos of the Week (12/04 to 12/10/2021)

In this week’s NASA astronomical image compilation, you can check out several amazing photos of last Saturday’s total solar eclipse (4). One was taken above the clouds by a photographer who was on board a commercial airliner. Another shows a sequence of records of the Sun taken from Antarctica and also included the time of the total solar eclipse.

Of course, this selection wasn’t restricted to the eclipse, but also included recordings of other objects — for example, one of them shows comet Hale-Bopp shining in the skies over Italy, and another includes the silhouette of the International Space Station in contrast to the glare. of the Moon, in the background.

Check out:

Saturday (04) — Full moon and iridescent glow

Moon surrounded by an iridescent glow (Image: Reproduction/Marcella Giulia Pace)

This photo was taken on the night of November 18, when the Moon was in its full phase, the brightest of its cycle. During the early hours of the following day, our natural satellite was temporarily in the shadow cast by Earth during a partial lunar eclipse—but in this image, the phenomenon we observe is different.

Note that although the clouds are hiding the lunar disk, they show an iridescent and colorful glow. These colors are the result of diffraction of light reflected by the full moon into small, similarly sized water droplets near the cloud boundaries, but random parts can also appear.

In fact, the iridescence shows colors similar to those of the lunar crown. This is an optical phenomenon, also caused by tiny droplets or ice crystals forming colored rings around the Moon. When this photo was taken, our natural satellite was near the Pleiades, one of the closest stellar clusters to Earth that can to be seen with the naked eye; to find it, look at the lower left corner of the image.

Sunday (05) — Total solar eclipse

Total solar eclipse (Image: Reproduction/Petr Horálek(ESO Photo Ambassador, Inst. of Physics in Opava) ; Acknowledgment: Xavier Jubier)

Last Saturday (4), the only total solar eclipse of the year occurred. Unfortunately, the phenomenon could not be seen in Brazil because it happened when it was night here, that is, when the sun was not visible in the sky. On the other hand, the eclipse could be observed over Antarctica — the photo above, for example, was taken by a photographer aboard a plane flying across the Southern Ocean.

Solar eclipses occur when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, casting its shadow on our planet. In the case of the above record, the photographer was able to capture the Sun’s outer corona, a thin layer of our star that is best observed during total solar eclipses. The dark dot in front of the Sun is the Moon.

Another interesting aspect of this photo is the dark region of the sky around the eclipse. This is the cone of shadow — or “umbra” — where sunlight is completely blocked. Around this cone is the penumbra, a funnel-shaped shadow in which sunlight is partially dimmed. What we see in the photo is, therefore, a long corridor of air in the shadow of the Moon, accompanied by Mercury close to the Moon, on the right side.

Monday (06) — International Space Station and the Moon

International Space Station passing by the Moon (Image: Reproduction/Andrew McCarthy)

See that moon that shines in the sky? Here, she appears accompanied by the silhouette of the International Space Station in this composite image, taken in the city of Payson, USA. If you zoom in on the photo, you’ll be able to see some details of the orbital lab, like the solar panels that power the station’s systems, among other structures.

Also, take the opportunity to check out some formations from our natural satellite. For example, Tycho Crater appears in the upper left corner of the photo. This is an impact crater on the side of the Moon facing us, named after the Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe; the crater is 85 km in diameter and is considered to be one of the brightest.

Analysis of samples collected by astronauts on the Apollo 17 mission showed that this crater is approximately 108 million years old. Also in this region, there are some plateaus of lighter color accompanied by dark plains, formed by ancient volcanic eruptions.

Tuesday (07) — Sequence of gravitational waves

Gravitational wave spectrograms (Image: Reproduction/NSF, LIGO, VIRGO, KAGRA, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt U.; Graphic : Sudarshan Ghonge & Karan Jani)

Astronomers can “hear” collisions between massive black holes through gravitational waves, invisible and incredibly fast ripples. As they travel through space, they stretch and shrink everything in front of them — and, luckily, they can be detected. It’s only been seven years since we’ve had the technology to do this, but in the last three sequences of observations, 90 of them have been detected.

Above are their spectrograms (representations of gravitational wave frequencies in relation to time), recorded by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) detectors, by the VIRGO interferometer and KAGRA observatory, in the United States, Europe and Japan, respectively. The more energy that comes here after the collision, the brighter the graphics above get.

These detections have provided scientists with an unprecedented inventory of black holes and neutron stars, as well as helping to define the rate of expansion of the universe. A new sequence of observations of gravitational waves should be made by this trio of observatories in December 2022.

Wednesday (08) — Comet Hale-Bopp

Passage of comet Hale-Bopp through the Passo di Valparola mountain (Image: Reproduction/A. Dimai, (Col Druscie Obs.), AAC)

This is the Hale-Bopp comet shining, accompanied by the Dolomite Mountains around Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Notice that it shows two tails. The upper one, more bluish, is formed by ions from the comet’s nucleus being pushed by the flow of charged particles from the solar wind. The lower tail, whitish, comes from larger dust particles in the comet’s core, also under the influence of sunlight pressure.

Hale-Bopp is considered one of the most observed comets during the 20th century and is also one of the brightest seen in many decades: when it passed perihelion (the closest orbital point to the Sun) on April 1, 1997, had magnitude of -1.8; it was visible to the naked eye for 18 months and came to be known as “The Great Comet of 1997”.

The bad news is that he is not due to make another visit to our heavens until around the year 4385. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait a few millennia to see such a beautiful object in the sky in the sky. Although Comet Leonard isn’t quite as bright as astronomers expected, it’s worth waiting to see it in the late morning until December 12th; on the 17th, it should start appearing in the night sky.

Thursday (09) — Silhouette of the lunar disk

Total solar eclipse (Image: Reproduction/Theo Boris, Christian A. Lockwood, David Zimmermann (JM Pasachoff Antarctic Expedition)

Compositing: Zev Hoover and Ronald Dantowitz (MARS Scientific)

In an earlier photo of this compilation, you saw the solar eclipse above the clouds, photographed from inside an airplane. Now, how about seeing the phenomenon from the perspective of someone who was in Antarctica, the only place on the planet that allowed us to observe the total solar eclipse? This is what appears in the photo above, taken just before the full stage of the phenomenon.

The image was taken by a ground-based telescope positioned in the Moon’s umbra. Anyone there saw the solar disk gradually being covered by our natural satellite, until it was left with just a small bright crescent band. When the phenomenon reaches its full stage, it is possible to briefly observe the Sun’s outer atmosphere called the “solar crown”. In this photo, we see some sunlight at the top, with pinkish tones.

Today, we can see eclipses thanks to the combination of celestial mechanics and time. Is that the Moon formed approximately 4.5 billion years ago and is moving away from Earth, but it is the perfect distance to appear in the sky with an apparent size identical to the Sun, which allows blocking it during solar eclipses.

Friday (10) — Solar eclipse on a polar day

Composite image of a polar day, also showing the moment of the total solar eclipse (Image: Reproduction/Stephanie Ziyi Ye)

This recording of the total solar eclipse was taken in Antarctica at 5:00 am local time. The phenomenon is impressive in itself and is even more curious in this icy region: during the summer in the polar regions of our planet, the Sun stays above the horizon for 24 hours or more, forming the so-called “Midnight Sun “.

This is because the closer a place is to the Earth’s poles, the longer the days and nights. These different durations that we are used to are called “polar days and nights” and, in the case of the image, the photographer captured a polar day during the total solar eclipse.

The composite image shows a sequence in which the Sun completes a circle in the sky at Union Glacier in Antarctica. During the eclipse, the sky was dark for a few moments, even though it was above the horizon. At the bottom of the image, you find the Sun completely eclipsed by the Moon.

