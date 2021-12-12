New Caledonia votes new independence referendum under tension | World

The French territory of New Caledonia, on the Pacific Ocean, is experiencing this weekend the third and final referendum for the independence of Paris, after a campaign marked by demands to suspend the process due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In New Caledonia, about 2,000 kilometers east of Australia, the 307 polling stations opened at 7:00 am local time on Sunday (5:00 pm EDT) and closed at 7:00 pm (2:00 am EDT Sunday). It is expected that the first results will be presented a few hours after closing.

This is the third referendum in the archipelago since the Matignon Accords of 1988, which sought a way out of the crisis in the territory.

After rejecting the break with the metropolis on two occasions, the 185,000 inhabitants of New Caledonia will have to answer the question: Do you want New Caledonia to obtain its absolute sovereignty and be independent?

In Nouméa, the lines at the opening of sections quickly vanished, with voters pouring in. Authorities deployed a security device with 2,000 agents on the island.

This presence “is a provocation for young people,” a resident of Saint-Louis, an indigenous tribe on the outskirts of Numea, who experienced serious incidents in the first referendum, told AFP.

The consultation comes at a time of great tension between France and its allies in the Pacific region. Paris wants to continue playing a relevant role there, thanks to its overseas territories, including New Caledonia.

French President Emmanuel Macron has insisted that Paris does not take sides in the referendum and has promised “a common life” between France and New Caledonia regardless of the outcome.

France in September criticized Australia for breaking a submarine purchase contract between the two countries, in favor of a security pact with the United Kingdom and the United States.

Behind this dispute is China’s role in the region. Analysts suspect that an independent New Caledonia could move closer to China, which intends to invest in the exploration of the archipelago’s natural resources.

Beijing is already New Caledonia’s biggest export customer for metals, especially nickel.

Chinese ‘Pearl Necklace’

“With the end of French protection, all the elements are in place for China to permanently establish itself in New Caledonia”, says Bastien Vandendyck, an International Relations analyst specializing in the Pacific.

Vandendyck considers that other nations in the Melanesia region, such as Fiji, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea are already “Chinese satellites”.

“For China to complete its ‘pearl necklace’ around Australia, only New Caledonia is missing,” says the expert.

Independence supporters have called for a boycott of Sunday’s vote and a postponement because there has not been a “fair campaign” because of the risks of the coronavirus pandemic and threaten not to recognize the referendum results.

“This referendum doesn’t make much sense because half the population has decided not to vote. I came out of civic spirit,” said Cathy, a bookseller waiting to vote for Nouméa.

Defenders of permanence as a territory of France called for a massive mobilization in the face of the boycott of independence, to prevent their predictable victory from being tarnished by low participation.

In the last referendum, in 2018, supporters of permanence as French territory won with 56.7% of the votes, but their percentage of support dropped to 53.3% in the 2020 local elections.