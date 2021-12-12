New Electric Mini Cooper 2023 ‘leaks’ and unusual rear display

Last November, MINI released the first teaser images of the three-door electric Mini Cooper. Despite the heavy camouflage, the prototype appeared to have a style very similar to the current generation. But now, with this more revealing first sighting, it looks like the Mini will have a more radical change.

Changes in sight

The photos were posted on Instagram by wilcoblok, a profile that often highlights leaks from new models. The images portray an example of the new MINI completely “naked” and without camouflage, thus revealing the real news of the model that could debut in 2023.

The front has a very classic style and in line with the current model. The “nose” of the MINI always has minimalist shapes with the large grille and circular LED headlamps. Even seen from above, the dimensions and proportions don’t look too far from the current three-door model.

The big change concerns the rear. Instead of the characteristic square lanterns with the graphics of the English flag, we find two triangular and angular sections joined at the center by a glossy black inset.

However, this MINI may just be a prototype in development. The design of the final version, therefore, may differ in some details from the car in the photos. The cockpit photo is also noteworthy. The instrument panel was completely redesigned to accommodate a new screen that could perform the function of both the instrument panel and the infotainment system. Other driving information must be displayed on the head-up display in front of the driver.

New electric MINI, teaser photos

The new MINI will confirm the electric drive, probably increasing power and autonomy. Gasoline and diesel versions will also remain in line, and there will be no shortage of 5-door and convertible variants. Finally, there should also be room for John Cooper Works, which has always been the most powerful of the “family”.