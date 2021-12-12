New minimum wage will change INSS pensions and retirement

The minimum wage adjustment for 2022 will change the amount of pensions, retirement and other services paid by the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

On November 17, the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy published a report in which it forecasts a 10.04% increase in the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) for 2021.

INPC is a survey carried out by the government to calculate inflation advances and correct the national minimum wage. This means that, as the minimum wage will be readjusted due to high inflation, the value of INSS pensions and pensions will also will be changed.

What will be the INSS readjustments?

Since 2020, the government has only used the INPC as the main index for the readjustment of the minimum wage. According to the new survey released by the Ministry of Economy, the 10.04% increase in inflation will be applied to the current value of the minimum wage, which will range from BRL 1,100 to BRL 1,210.44 for 2022.

In 2021, INSS beneficiaries who earn R$1,100 monthly, from January 25, 2022 should receive the new minimum wage of BRL 1,210.44.

This readjustment takes place because the legislation ensures that no social security contribution must be below the national floor. That is, whoever earns a minimum wage through the INSS receives this adjustment each year.

For those who receive INSS benefits with a total value greater than the minimum wage in 2021, they must apply 10.04% of the index in the amount received to reach the amount they should receive from 2022.

Summing up, just check the gross amount of the benefit they earn without discount and add 10.04% on this amount. If a policyholder, for example, obtains the benefit of R$2,000 from the INSS every month, he can earn R$2,208 in the next year.

Live from SCD

INSS limit of each retiree or pensioner

The maximum limit that the INSS can pay in social security contributions for each retiree or pensioner will also be changed according to the new minimum wage.

That is, if the INPC closes with this 10.04% high estimate, the INSS ceiling will be BRL 7,079.50 in 2022. In 2021, this amount is BRL 6,433.57.

INSS payment

The insured person who receives the INSS payment as an individual or optional contributor and who earns a minimum wage per month may pay a contribution from December 2021 until January 15, 2022.

In other words, the amount paid will be in accordance with the December minimum wage, which is still R$1,100.

As of February 2022, payments will be calculated based on the readjusted minimum wage, which so far should be around R$ 1,210.44, according to the INPC survey.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on Youtube channel and on our social networks, such as the Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you will follow everything about banks digital, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.