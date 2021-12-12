New to come soon, Telltale says

Telltale Games guaranteed, this Friday (10), that new information about The Wolf Among Us 2 will be released soon. Although the company didn’t make any major revelations about the game at The Game Awards, the project appears to be in production as usual, don’t worry.

“In December 2019, we revealed that TWAU2 had gone into pre-production. The team is working hard, but you may have noticed that we had nothing new to say about this for The Game Awards,” says a statement posted on the website. Telltale official.

“We know you, our fans, have been incredibly patient and supportive. We also know you have a lot of questions about what’s going on at Telltale (and Fabletown) — we see them every day on social media.” , follows the text. “The good news is that we will soon be able to answer some of your questions…”

“That’s why we’re on Game Informer issue 342, which will be out in just a few weeks! Let’s talk about our games, working on a new engine and how Telltale is rebuilding a new studio,” he continues. “And we promise to have something else you can really sink your teeth into early next year!”

For now, there’s no way of knowing what the company is referring to when it talks about “something you can sink your teeth into,” but maybe it’s a demo of The Wolf Among Us 2. We’ll have to wait a little longer to find out.