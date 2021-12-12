New Zealand investigates man who was vaccinated ten times against Covid on the same day

AUCKLAND — The New Zealand Ministry of Health is investigating a man who was vaccinated up to ten times against Covid-19 on the same day. The suspect, who visited several vaccination centers, was said to have been paid to receive the doses on behalf of others, according to local media.

According to Astrid Koornneef, group operations manager for the Covid-19 vaccination and immunization program, the Ministry of Health is aware of the problem and takes the matter very seriously. The folder did not say where the episode took place.

“We are taking this matter very seriously. We are very concerned about this situation and working with the appropriate agencies — said Koornneef to the Stuff portal. – If you know someone who has received more doses of vaccine than recommended, that person should seek clinical advice as soon as possible – amended.

Experts point out that there are no data on the safety of receiving so many vaccines and evidence about side effects for many doses.

In New Zealand, people do not need to show identification when receiving the vaccine. Health officials fear tightening the process could discourage well-meaning people from being immunized. According to a spokesman for the ministry, the goal is not to create barriers to vaccination.

“People who do not have a form of photo identification are disproportionately people in vulnerable groups – homeless or transient, elderly, young people, people with disabilities,” said a Ministry of Health spokesperson.