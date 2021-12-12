Nissan will give special conditions to Frontier this Saturday







Nissan Frontier 2022 Line Photo: Nissan/Disclosure

Good news for anyone looking to buy a Nissan Frontier pickup. Nissan dealerships are promoting on Friday and this Saturday (10) another “Frontier Day”, a sales campaign for the pickup that brings special conditions, units for prompt delivery and offers on accessories and overhaul packages. The previous campaign took place in August, with record sales of the Nissan Frontier pickup in a weekend.

Special conditions are valid for both individuals and companies. For the end customer, for example, interest rates for one-year loans may be between 0% and 0.59%. In the Nissan Replay plan, which is an option with installments with lower values ​​than Nissan guarantees the repurchase of the vehicle at the end, the down payment is 30%.

If you want to customize the pickup, the customer will also have the option of including in the financing the purchase of one of the Customize Kits of accessories for the S, Attack and XE versions. For the Attack version, there is the Black Edition kit, which costs R$ 7,290. For Frontier XE, the Chrome Edition package has a suggested price of R$ 6,290.

Another facility offered during Frontier Day is the Nissan Protect package, which can be purchased and included in the financing installments as well. There are three packages that cover the mandatory periodic inspections, extend the contractual guarantee and the right time for the Nissan Way’s 24-hour assistance.