No hope of finding more survivors in tornado-torn Amazon distribution center

ILLINOIS, USA – Authorities have given up hope of finding more survivors at Amazon’s distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois, USA, which had its roof ripped off after a series of tornadoes that caused concrete walls to collapse. 11 inches, thicker than those used on football fields.

On Saturday the deaths of six workers were confirmed. Local fire chief James Whiteford said at least 45 Amazon employees were said to have made it safely out of the rubble of the distribution center that occupied an area of ​​more than 150,000 square meters.

Example: Paraisópolis becomes a business center and ‘exports’ a model to other favelas

Six US states were hit by tornadoes on Friday night, leaving a trail of death and destruction on homes and businesses stretching over 200 miles.

Amazon’s distribution center was hit around 8:38 pm (local time), Whiteford said. The force of the winds was so strong that the roof was ripped off and the building collapsed on its own.

The distribution center area was completely devastated Photo: DRONE BASE/REUTERS

Witnesses said the workers were taken by surprise and forced to take shelter wherever they could.

“I had a co-worker who sent me pictures when they took cover in the bathroom, basically looking for any place they could hide. You gotta think fast,” said Alexander Bird, who works in a warehouse across the street.

Marcelo Abritta: ‘In the crisis, people abandon the plane to save money and travel by bus, says Buser CEO

Amazon said all employees are normally notified and instructed to look for a designated shelter location when there is a tornado alert in the area.

Emergency response training is provided to new employees and reinforced throughout the year, the company said.

It’s not clear how many workers are still missing, as Amazon didn’t have an exact count of how many people were working at the sorting and delivery center during the tornadoes, the fire chief responsible for the searches said.

New habits: Short ribs, tenderloin, pork shank: turkey becomes more expensive and inflation changes Christmas dinner

Relatives and colleagues waiting for news

Amazon truck driver Emily Epperson, 23, was waiting for news about co-workers outside the destroyed area Photo: RICHA NAIDU/ REUTERS/11-12-2021

Gathered outside the area destroyed by the tornadoes, colleagues and family are desperate for news about their loved ones.

Amazon truck driver Emily Epperson, 23, said she was eagerly awaiting information about the whereabouts of her co-worker Austin McEwan late Saturday afternoon to relay information to her girlfriend and parents.

“We are very concerned because we believe that, you know, he would have been found by now,” she told Reuters.

0303: Anatel creates a unique code for consumers to identify and block telemarketing calls

A mother told a St. Louis news station that her son Clayton Cope, a 29-year-old maintenance worker, was dead. Police have yet to officially release the names of the dead.

“Everyone assumes they’ll be safe at work,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said. “We don’t think they’ll ever come home.

Pritzker said he was in contact with Amazon executives, who promised financial support for the community.

New technology: With the ‘real’ 5G coming, is it worth changing your cell phone?

Executives reinforce collaboration for rescues

Earlier, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy posted on Twitter that the company was “broken at heart over the loss” of its employees and said it would continue to work closely with local authorities on the rescue efforts.

We’ve been closely monitoring the terrible situation in Edwardsville, and are heartbroken over the loss of our team members. Our thoughts are with their families at this difficult time. (1/2) — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) December 11, 2021

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos echoed Jassy in a statement shared on Twitter late Saturday, in which he pledged the company’s support of the community.

“Everyone in Edwardsville should know that the Amazon team is committed to supporting them and will stand by their side during this crisis,” wrote Bezos.

The billionaire had been in Texas earlier in the day to greet astronauts, including the daughter of pioneer astronaut Alan Shepard and former NFL star Michael Strahan, as they returned from a space trip aboard his Blue Origin rocket.