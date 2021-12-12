No panties? Sabrina Sato chooses daring clothes for Ivete’s show

The presenter Sabrina Sato “caused” by choosing an outfit beyond daring last Friday (12/10). The japa dared with a jumpsuit with side cutouts, chosen to go to the show by Ivete Sangalo in São Paulo.

Little Zoe’s mother didn’t skimp on her sensuality and lavished sympathy at the event, which was also attended by the couple Sasha Meneghel and João Figueiredo.

She recently made an intimate revelation about her marriage to actor Duda Nagle. Sabrina said that after getting married and having a child, she doesn’t feel like having sex every day.

“Especially in pregnancy, I didn’t have that every day, impossible for me. And we got married during pregnancy, lived together during pregnancy. I had a baby and now we are at a stage where we are trying to understand each other, we sit down and talk, because, really, I don’t feel like doing it every day anymore”, he said, in a chat with Mônica Martelli and Bianca Andrade.

