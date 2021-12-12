no prize winner accumulates in BRL 21.5 million

Caixa held the drawing for Quina Contest 5728 this Saturday night, December 11, via live broadcast on its Youtube channel. The winning numbers were: 30-43-54-76-77.

Winners of Quina contest 5728

Nobody was able to match the result of Quina Contest 5728 and the R$19 million prize increased to R$21.5 million. The second track, with four hits, had 97 winners and each one will receive R$ 9,000.

in the other ranges, suit and duke, the modality will pay R$95 for three hits and R$3.51 for two hits.

How to receive Quina’s award today?

All prizes from today’s Quina 5728 results can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. However, if it is less than R$1,903.98, another option is to withdraw from the lottery stores. Online players can request transfer of the prize to a Mercado Pago account.

The lucky winners have up to 90 calendar days from the date of the drawing of Quina Contest 5728 to redeem. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES (Higher Education Student Financing Fund).

next draw

Quina’s next draw, contest 5729, is scheduled for Monday (13) from 20:00 (GMT). Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw, at 7 pm, at lotteries or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or website.

