‘Nobody believed very much,’ says Brazilian who played with Italian player tricked by fake Alessandra Ambrosio

RIO – Italian volleyball player Roberto Cazzaniga, tricked for 15 years by a woman who used photos of Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, avoided commenting on his fake girlfriend with teammates, who joked that she was a “ghost”. According to Brazilian pointer Bruno Canuto, who played two seasons with Cazzaniga, the Italian was “friendly” and “happy” with everyone, but he was irritated if they talked about his relationship.

Cazzaniga case:‘I miss her,’ says Italian player tricked by a woman who pretended to be Alessandra Ambrosio

— He is a very cheerful, friendly guy, he played with everyone. It even looked like a child, you know? He was a grown-up age, but a young mind and demeanor. So he got along well with everyone – he told GLOBO Canuto, now a player for Volleyball Renata, who plays in the volleyball Superliga in Brazil.

According to Canuto, the cast of New Mater, the Italian club he played for in 2016 and 2017 alongside Cazzaniga, did not take their teammate’s relationship seriously.

– In relation to the girlfriend, he didn’t enter in the subject. I think even because when I entered, the guys didn’t take it very seriously. They wanted to see who it was, asked if he had seen it in person, among other questions. In other words, no one really believed in this supposed girlfriend, and he ended up getting irritated and not getting into the subject anymore. People even joked that he had a ‘ghost girlfriend’ — said the Brazilian.

Video:Italian athlete cheated 15 years old by fake girlfriend who used photos of Alessandra Ambrosio cried when she had revelation

The case came to light just last month on a television show on “Mediaset,” which gathered evidence that Cazzaniga were being duped. As revealed by the Italian media, the embezzler, who adopted the name of Maya, acted under the pretext of suffering heart problems, justifying needing the money for hospital expenses. The woman identified as Valeria Satta is accused of extorting around 700,000 euros (BRL 4.3 million) from the athlete through a scam known as catfishing.

Embezzler:A woman who pretended to be Alessandra Ambrosio and applied a scam in Italian maintained a long-distance relationship with another man

Although they have exchanged a few messages since Canuto left the Italian club, the two did not talk about Cazzaniga’s relationship. The Brazilian pointer learned of what had happened through messages from friends in Italy. Since then, he has not spoken to his former teammate.

“I preferred to let him breathe a little because of so much on top of him.” His head must be racing,” said Canuto. “I was very surprised by the news because I didn’t know it had gone that far. I was very sad about everything that happened. Roberto is a very special guy and he didn’t deserve to go through that.

‘I miss her’

In an interview broadcast this Saturday on the Italian TV program “Veríssimo”, Cazzaniga said he misses Maya, the name adopted by the fraudster. The athlete also reported that he felt guilty for the heart problems invented by the con artist. Valeria said she needed hospital treatments and received thousands of euros borrowed by the volleyball player.

‘I haven’t written to Maya for over a month and I miss him from time to time. For 15 years I felt like her, and all of a sudden I woke up and she was gone. It hurts more than a punch in the face,” said Cazzaniga. “All these years I’ve wanted to see her, but every time there was trouble, and she made excuses for not knowing me. There were warning signs, but she was very good at turning the story in her favor. She got nervous and brought up her heart problems, making me feel guilty.

The athlete also said that during all these years he did not have a relationship with any other woman and even avoided going out with friends. According to Cazzaniga had reported, he and his fake girlfriend had phone sex during the period.