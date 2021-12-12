Nova Tiger 1200 arrives in Brazil in 2022 lighter, more powerful and more adventurous – 12/12/2021

Triumph this week unveiled the new generation of the Tiger 1200. The British bigtrail has been completely renewed: it has lost weight, gained a new, more powerful engine, as well as new technologies, such as a radar system with blind spot detection. The new Tiger 1200 arrives in Brazil next year, but it still has no date or price set for the national market.

Significantly lighter (25 kg less than the previous generation) and much more powerful (up from 139 hp to 150 hp), the new Tiger 1200 offers, for the first time, two new fuel tank options with a capacity of 20 liters. and also 30 liters in Explorer versions.

As with the 900cc models, Triumph divided the Tiger 1200 family into two: GT and Rally. The main difference between them are the wheels. The GT, more focused on asphalt adventures, uses light alloy wheels, rim 19, in the front, and 18, in the rear. The Rally line, more suitable for off-road, has 21-inch spoked wheels at the front and 18-inch at the rear.

Three-cylinder engine has 150 hp

The heart of the new Tiger 1200 is the unprecedented three-cylinder, 1160cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that powers every model. The three-cylinder represents a huge leap in performance, when compared to the previous generation: it produces 150 hp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 13.2 kgf.m at 7,000 revolutions.

The Tiger 1200 2022 line was divided into two families: the GT that comes with alloy wheels and a 19 rim at the front; and Rally, with spoked wheels and 21 rim at the front Image: Disclosure

Triumph highlights that the great news of the propeller is its T-Plane crankshaft, which provides unequal ignition intervals. Thus, the engine offers better response and good torque at low speeds, an interesting feature for driving on land; as well as good acceleration and high speed performance, ideal for accelerating on the road.

The six-speed gearbox has a sliding clutch and shift-assist, mechanism that allows you to raise or lower gears without using the clutch. The practical final driveshaft by driveshaft remains, but instead of the heavy single-arm there is a new rear scale that “saved” 1.5 kg.

aluminum tank

But it’s really the new frame that’s responsible for much of the Tiger 1200’s weight reduction, as it’s 5.4 kg lighter than the previous one and has an aluminum subframe and bolt-on croup handles, making it easy to pull out and, according to Triumph, they were improvements developed from customer feedback. Additional weight savings come from the fuel tank, now made of aluminum, and the aforementioned rear scale.

Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer is top of the line model; comes with a 30 liter tank, electronic suspensions and radar system Image: Disclosure

The suspensions are by Showa: inverted telescopic fork with 49 mm tubes, in the front, and rear mono-shock. Courses vary by family. In GT, it’s 200 mm and in Rally, it’s 220 mm in both. The adjustments are electronic with a semi-active system, that is, it adapts to the riding style and also to the terrain.

Brakes also bring the best on the market. At the front, Brembo Stylema monoblock calipers bite two 320 mm diameter discs; while, at the rear, a simple clamp, also from the Italian brand, acts on a 282 mm disc. The brakes have, of course, an ABS system optimized for curves.

Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Explorer is full version and ideal for long asphalt adventures; 30 liter tank is aluminum Image: Disclosure

The wheels, as mentioned above, are light alloy in the GT family. The tires are Metzeler Tourance in sizes 120/70-19 at the front and 150/70-18 at the rear.

The models of the Rally family are equipped with spoked wheels, able to receive tubeless tires, for the joy of adventurous motorcyclists, as they are easier to repair in the event of a puncture. The tires are Metzeler Karoo Street, in measures 90/90-21, at the front, and 150/70-18, at the rear.

radar system

Like other bikes in the bigtrail segment, the new Tiger 1200 comes with a complete electronics package, with riding modes, traction control, hill starting assistant, ABS brakes and even semi-active suspensions, all controlled by a six-axis inertial measurement unit. . But the big news is the adoption of the radar system.

Tiger 1200 GT Explorer (above) and Rally Explorer have a new radar system with two main safety features: Blind Spot Assist and Lane Shift Assist Image: Disclosure

The high-end versions, called GT Explorer and Rally Explorer, leave the factory with the new Triumph system Blind Spot Radar, developed in partnership with Continental, which offers two key safety features.

Blind Spot Assist uses rear facing radar to warn the rider when another vehicle is in their blind spot. Lane Change Assistance gives a warning if the rider presses the lane change arrow and there is a vehicle approaching. This way, it reduces the chance of a road accident.

Three versions arrive next year

Triumph has already confirmed that the new Tiger 1200 will come to Brazil next year. However, according to the brand, only three of the five available versions of the model will be sold in the rest of the world.

Triumph confirmed the arrival of three versions in 2022: the Tiger 1200 GT Explorer; Rally Pro and Rally Explorer (pictured above) Image: Disclosure

GT and GT Pro versions will not be sold here. Only the top-of-the-line model in the family, the Tiger 1200 GT Explorer, which has a 30 liter tank and a radar system. From the Rally family, which has spoked wheels and a 21 rim, at the front, will come the Pro (with 20 liters tank) and Explorer (30 liters) versions.

Pricing and the exact launch date of the model have not yet been defined. But if Triumph follows the strategy adopted in recent years, we can expect the new generation of British bigtrail to arrive here in the second quarter of 2022.