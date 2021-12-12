Nubank ends week worth $54.6 billion

THE Nubank (NUBR33) ended its first week at stock Exchange already part of the group of most valuable companies in Latin America. The company’s shares recorded on Friday (10) an increase of 14.71% in New York, worth US$ 11.85. On the Brazilian stock exchange (B3), where the papers started to be traded in the form of BDRs — stock certificates listed abroad —, the gain was 14.54% – quoted at R$ 11.50.

Other Brazilian banks also ended the day on a high on the Stock Exchange, such as the Interbank (BIDI11), with 6.38%, and the Pan Bank (BPAN4), 15.31%. The shares of traditional financial institutions operated, in market jargon, without a single signal, pressured by the prospect of higher defaults and higher interest rates, according to Julia Monteiro, an analyst at MyCap. The actions of the Itaú (ITUB4) rose 0.21%, but those of Bradesco (BBDC4) fell 0.39%.

With yesterday’s rally, Nubank’s market value reached $54.6 billion (BRL 305.8 billion). In Brazil, only the OK (VALLEY3) (BRL 388 billion) and the Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) (R$ 400 billion) are worth more than the digital bank. All traditional banks follow with a lower market value than Nubank, when compared in the same currency. The closest is Itaú Unibanco (R$205 billion).

In Latin America, Nubank is only less valuable than a select group of companies. It includes traditional businesses, such as América Móvil, owner of Claro, valued at US$ 62 billion, but also Mercado Livre, another reference for technology companies in the region, which is worth US$ 61 billion.

Opening at B3

Nubank’s founders had to rush back to New York, where the action debuted on Thursday, to participate yesterday in the ceremony that marked the start of trading at the B3.

From Wall Street to downtown São Paulo, David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible maintained the speech that the digital bank’s ambitions will remain high after it hits the Stock Exchanges. “The IPO is by no means the finish line. On the contrary, it is a moment that allows us to scale even more the impact that we have”, said Cristina, referring to the initial public offering of shares.

At B3, the ceremony had some guests, in addition to the board of the digital bank and the president of B3, Gilson Finkelsztain, dressed in a purple T-shirt, the color of the digital bank. In a year of record IPOs in Brazil, with 45 companies debuting on the Stock Exchange, the executive said that Nubank has brought another innovation to the Brazilian market, which are the Level 3 BDRs – which are traded directly on the Exchange and require registration with the Commission of Securities (CVM).