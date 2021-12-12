Olympic medalist and former number 1 in the world, tennis player Manolo Santana dies aged 83 – Sports

gold medalist in 1968 Mexico Olympics and former number 1 in the world, the tennis player Manolo Santana died this Saturday in marbella, in Spain, aged 83. He had been suffering from a degenerative disease that took his life.

One of Spain’s top tennis players, Manolo Santana topped the ranking of ATP in 1965, three years before he won the Olympic gold medal in Mexico. It also won four titles of grand slam, two of Roland Garros, a US Open and one of Wimbledon, in 1966.

In doubles, he lifted the title from Roland Garros in 1963. His great performances earned him the right to be one of Spain’s Davis Cup representatives and a spot in the Tennis Hall of Fame in 1984.

also spanish Rafael Nadal, number 6 on the ATP ranking, used social media to break the news and say goodbye to one of his references in the sport.

“I have just received the terrible news of the death of our great Manolo Santana. As I have said many times in the past: thank you very much for everything you have done for our country and for marking the path of so many. You have always been a reference, a friend and a person close to everyone. We will miss you, Manolo; you will always be unique and special. Greetings to your family and a lot of strength in this moment. We will never forget you!”, posted Nadal

leader of spanish championship of football, the Real Madrid he also offered condolences to Manolo Santana, who was a fan of the merengue team.

“Real Madrid deeply regrets the passing of Manolo Santana, one of the great tennis legends, winner of 4 Grand Slam, among many other titles. Real Madrid wants to express its condolences and its affection and affection to all its family members and loved ones Manolo Santana is one of the greatest tennis players of all time, as well as being a passionate madridista and faithful representative of our values ​​throughout his career. His madridism led him to conquer Wimbledon in 1966 with the Real Madrid shirt, becoming the first Spanish tennis player to win this Grand Slam. Manolo Santana died at the age of 83. Rest in peace,” he published.