2016 Olympic volleyball champion and digital influencer Douglas Souza is without a club after leaving Italy’s Vibo Valentia last Thursday. Dismissed from the team after ten games and two victories, the athlete is back in Brazil and registered his return on social networks. Not having adapted to the location, Douglas sent a message of support to his followers.

+ Brasileirão 2022: check who will be in the elite of the competition next year

Active on social networks and with just under three million followers on Instagram, Douglas landed in Brazil this Saturday and recorded the affection scenes in his story at the reunion with his family. The player was released from the Italian club after 10 games. Without a club, the player sent a motivational message.

– I’m very happy that I’ve arrived, I’m fine. I am here with my family. (…) Take care! Only you know what you go through. Only you know what you feel. Do not let anyone say what you have to seek to be happy. Only you know what you have to do to be happy – he said, who concluded:

– Be true to yourself no matter what. Don’t live to meet other people’s expectations. Do what you have to do for you to be happy.

According to the club, Douglas would have disobeyed management’s directions. Now in Brazil, many fans used Twitter to speculate if the player was negotiating with Globo to participate in the reality show “Big Brother Brasil”, in 2022. Although there is no confirmation, Douglas has already said, in a recent interview, that he would agree to participate of attraction.



UNDERSTAND HOW DOUGLAS SOUZA LEAVES

In a statement released late this Thursday morning, Vibo Valentia, from Italy, commented on the departure of Brazilian pointer Douglas Souza. Douglas published on social media that he was leaving Italy and returning to Brazil and that he would later explain the reason for the decision.

In the statement, the board of Vibo Valentia accuses the Olympic champion “abandoned” the club without authorization. In an interview, Douglas denies leaving without warning.