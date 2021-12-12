ONS turns off more than 20 thermals to lower electricity bills

With the return of rain and the level of reservoirs increasing, the federal government is starting to shut down thermal plants, which are more expensive and polluting than hydroelectric plants.

A survey carried out by the National Electric System Operator (ONS), at the request of CNN, points out that more than 20 thermal plants have already been turned off, representing 15% of the country’s installed capacity.

The objective is to lower the electricity bill. In the 12-month period up to September, electricity rose almost 32%, according to the IBGE.

Another measure that should be announced soon is a loan for billionaire banking distributors so that energy distributors can dilute the readjustments planned for next year. The loan will be coordinated by BNDES and made by private banks, as happened in the most acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the director of the Brazilian Infrastructure Center, Adriano Pires, the government needs to reduce the production of thermal energy with care not to lower the reservoirs too low during the rainy season and run the risk of a lack of energy next year. “We cannot make the same mistakes as last year,” he said.

Thermal plants represent 13% of the country’s energy production capacity, well below the 63% of hydroelectric plants. Wind power plants come in third place with 11.4%.