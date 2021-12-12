Pair of rowers meets giant sunfish and believes to be the biggest in the world

Rich German and his friend Matt Wheaton may have found the biggest fish ever recorded in the record books. The pair recorded their encounter with a giant sunfish in Laguna Beach, California, in the United States.

“My friend Matt and I were paddling and we ran into him… It was hard not to notice! It was two to three meters long, much bigger than me,” German told the Daily Star.

Also according to the oarsman, in addition to the size, the appearance of the fish also surprised him.

“It’s hard to compare a sunfish to other creatures because they have such a bizarre appearance – they look like a mangled shark that has been bitten in half. I’ve seen many over the years, but this one was definitely the biggest.”

According to Guinness World Records, known as The Book of Records, the world’s largest bony fish was another sunfish caught in 1996 off Kamogawa, Japan. It weighed 2.3 tons and measured 2.4 meters in length. length.

Despite the registration, the fish registered by German has not yet undergone an analysis to measure its size.

“Matt’s board is about 4.2 meters long and if you look at the photos, you can see how big it looks,” said the rower.

