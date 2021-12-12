Palmeiras advances by hiring Eduard Atuesta

THE Palmeiras has advanced conversations with Eduard Atuesta, a Colombian who works for Los Angeles FC, in the United States. The 23-year-old midfielder has the approval of coach Abel Ferreira and would come to play the role of ‘game controller’ midfielder. The deal information was first disclosed by Tiago Aristi, from Telemedelin, and by the Transfers24h profile, and confirmed by the OUR LECTURE.

Palmeiras is continuing its investment model in young people, players who have already reached the radar of their teams and who have already reached a level of physical and technical maturity. After Viña and Piquerez, Verdão must now invest in the Colombian midfielder.

Atuesta has a contract with the American club until the end of 2022 and had already been targeted by Palmeiras at the beginning of the 2021 season, but the deal did not advance. Incumbent and key player at Los Angeles, the young Colombian is a dynamic midfielder, noted for his cadence, control and passing ability. It has the profile that Palmeiras idealizes for the role.

Atuesta arrived at MLS in 2018 under a loan agreement granted by Independente Medellín/COL. With good performances, it was bought for US$ 900 thousand. Today, Atuesta is valued at around US$ 3.5 million (R$ 19 million at the current price). It is not yet known which business model is aligned between Palmeiras, Atuesta and LAFC.

After the deal was revealed, Atuesta followed Palmeiras’ official Instagram profile, as well as defender and captain Gustavo Gómez. Faced with the flurry of comments from palmeiras, the Colombian restricted the comments on his social network account. The expectation is that Eduard Atuesta will come to Brazil to define the final details of the contract.

