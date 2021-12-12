Palmeiras forwards the departure of the Libertadores champion defensive midfielder

Credit: Fabio Menotti – Palmeiras

Borrowed by Nice until the end of this season, defensive midfielder Danilo Barbosa should be one more player to leave Palmeiras. According to the Nosso Palestra website, Verdão did not reach an agreement for the permanence of the 18 shirt in the 2022 season.

Danilo Barbosa was hired on loan by Palmeiras on the recommendation of coach Abel Ferreira. In the contract, the steering wheel has a fixed purchase value of 6.5 million euros (about 42 million reais at the current price).

Also according to the portal, Verdão has a conversation scheduled for Monday (13), where the departure of Danilo Barbosa must be sealed.

The chance for Danilo Barbosa to continue at Alviverde to compete in the Club World Cup, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates, between February 3rd and 12th, was even considered.

Danilo Barbosa was on the field in the grand final of the Libertadores 2021, in which Palmeiras was champion by beating Flamengo by 2-1.

The midfielder played a total of 30 games with the Verdão shirt, having scored one goal and distributed two assists.

Other outputs

It is worth remembering that Palmeiras has already defined the departures of goalkeeper Jailson and defensive midfielder Felipe Melo. Both athletes have contracts with Alviverde until the end of this season and will not be renewed. Another one who should leave Verdão is forward Luan Silva.

