Palmeiras forwards the hiring of a Colombian midfielder for 2022

Palmeiras is close to announcing its first reinforcement for the 2022 season, it is the midfielder Eduard Atuesta, who acts as a defensive midfielder for Los Angeles FC, of ​​the United States. The 24-year-old player is already being watched by the Alviverde club since the beginning of the season, when it was speculated to reinforce Verdão, but at that time without success. Now, according to information from the ‘ge’ website, the Colombian has advanced talks for a definitive contract.

Desired by Palmeiras at the beginning of the season, at the request of coach Abel Ferreira, Atuesta ended up renewing his bond with the American club until December 2022 – that is, from July onwards he will be able to sign a pre-contract with any club to leave for free in January 2023, which can make trading easier.

Atuesta was revealed by Independiente Medellin, from Colombia, and arrived in the United States to compete in the MLS in 2018. Featured in the American team, the midfielder played for the youth teams of his country and competed in the qualifying tournament for the Olympics in Tokyo.

Valued at 5.5 million euros by the website Transfermarkt, which specializes in the football market, Eduard Atuesta has 111 games, nine goals and 23 assists wearing the Los Angeles FC shirt. In the current season, there are 24 games, two goals and seven assists.

Palmeiras maps the soccer market in search of good options for reinforcements from South America. In addition to Atuesta, other names are being speculated to reinforce Alviverde in 2022, among them three Uruguayans: Giovanni Gonzalez and Agustin Alvarez, from Peñarol, and Matías Arezzo, from River Plate-URU – the first is right-back, while the last two are forwards.

The idea of ​​Verdão’s board is to follow the model of negotiations with Matías Viña and Joaquín Piquerez, with technical and financial returns – in the case of the former, Palmeiras hired the athlete at age 23 for 4.5 million euros in early 2020, and after winning the Triple Crown, he traded it in the last transfer window for something between 13 million euros, according to data from the Transfermarkt website.

