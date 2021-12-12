Palmeiras may take Barcelona’s hat off for famous striker | palm trees

With an eye on a 9 shirt, Palmeiras has some good targets in their sights for the year 2022. The club from São Paulo knows that it urgently needs a center forward at the level of Abel Ferreira’s squad to continue competing head-to-head with its two rivals , Rooster and Flamengo.

Palmeiras’ first option was always Pedro, from Flamengo. The young flamengo striker is a strong target of Leila Pereira, the club’s new president. However, removing Pedro from Fla is something practically impossible, which makes the club look to other names.

Down in Germany, Santos Borré is also a target of Palmeiras for 2022. The Colombian is unable to perform in European football and could be traded in January of next year. Verdão is keeping an eye on the situation, but the high salary can weigh on it.

Barcelona wants Agustín Álvarez, in the sights of Palmeiras

Palmeiras’ search for a center forward became even more difficult with Barcelona on the sidelines for Agustín Álvarez. The young striker is one of the biggest promises of football in Uruguay and Palmeiras was, until then, the most interested club. However, Barça’s interest could affect Leila Pereira’s plans.

Agustín Álvarez is known as Luiz Suárez’s long-term replacement on the national team. He belongs to Penarol, a club that Palmeiras has a good relationship with and, in 2022, will try to get closer to the player to better understand what he wants for the future.