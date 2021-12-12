Palmeiras negotiates with Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta | palm trees

Palmeiras is negotiating the hiring of midfielder Eduard Atuesta. The 24-year-old has been in the crosshairs of Verdão’s analysis department since the beginning of the season. Now, talks have moved towards a definitive contract, but there are still important details to be defined.

Verdão’s board had already tried to make a deal with the Colombian at the beginning of the 2021 season. The 24-year-old midfielder was one of the names approved by Abel Ferreira’s technical committee, but there was no agreement on that occasion.

After the negotiation, Atuesta agreed to renew his contract with Los Angeles FC, of ​​the United States, until the end of 2022. Revealed by Independiente Medellin, the Colombian has been active in North American football since 2018.

He defended his country’s national team in the qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics, held in August of last year.

With an eye on the market, the board of Palmeiras pays attention to South American players. The club understands that the model for the negotiations with Matías Viña and Joaquín Piquerez was a success, with technical and financial returns.

In addition to Atuesta, Verdão evaluates names from other countries on the continent. The Uruguayans Giovanni Gonzalez and Agustin Alvarez, from Peñarol, have already been speculated as targets for the people of Palmeiras for 2022.