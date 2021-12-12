Palmeiras players celebrate their presence in the Brazilian Women’s team

This Friday, the CBF held the event that awarded the highlights of the Brazilian Women’s Championship, won by Corinthians. THE palm trees had four names in the selection: defender Agustina, right-back Bruna Calderan, midfielder Julia Bianchi and forward Bia Zaneratto, who also received the awards for top scorer and ace in the competition.

“It’s an individual award, but it’s also for my companions. Without them I would have achieved nothing. I will keep working to be a better athlete and person. From my heart, thank you very much and Avanti Lecture”, said Augustina.

“I thank the girls from Palmeiras and the fans from Verdão, who always supported me. It’s an individual award, but it’s no use if we don’t have a very good team. Now it’s time to enjoy this moment and work so that next year happens again”, stated Bruna.

“It is a pleasure to be part, once again, of the championship selection in less than a year and in a new club. I am happy to be representing Palmeiras”, commented Julia.

At the men’s awards, the Palmeiras had three representatives in the Brasileirão selection: goalkeeper Weverton, defender Gustavo Gómez and midfielder Raphael Veiga.

