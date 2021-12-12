Palmeiras renews with Gabriel Vareta and termination fine reaches half a billion

Palmeiras U-17 defender Gabriel Vareta signed his first professional contract with the club this week. With passages in Brazil’s youth teams, the defender signed a three-year contract – until the end of 2024 – with a termination fine of 80 million euros (about 503 million reais at the current price).

– It was one of the happiest days of my life. I’ve been defending Palmeiras for so long and I’ve always dreamed of that moment. This is the result of hard work and dedication to the club that I have enormous affection for. I evolve a lot as an athlete and as a person here and I seek to grow more every day. Now it’s time to keep working, because through that the conquests will come – said the 16-year-old athlete.

Seen as one of the great promises of Palmeiras, Vareta plays in the club’s U-17 and U-20 categories. At Palmeiras since 2014, after playing at Portuguesa futsal, the defender started playing on the field in the U-11 category of Verdão. Since then, it has won the Sub-11, Sub-13, Sub-15 and Sub-20 Paulista Championships in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

In 2020, the defender accumulated five calls for the Brazilian team, one for the Under-15 and four for the Under-17. Even at just 15 years old, he was champion of the Paulista U-20 last season as a starter, also playing in the Copa do Brasil games.

Currently in the U-17, Vareta and Palmeiras return to the field this Saturday (11), at 15:00 (GMT) for the second game of the semifinal of the Campeonato Paulista in the category. After a 3-3 draw in the first leg, a victory over Ferroviária guarantees Verdão in the decision.