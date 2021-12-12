Palmeiras returns to negotiate the hiring of midfielder Eduard Atuesta

Palmeiras is negotiating to sign Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta, 24, from Los Angeles FC. The negotiation was first disclosed by Colombian journalist Tiago Aristi, from the “Telemedellín” channel, and confirmed by the UOL Sport.

Acting in the MLS since 2018, the Colombian midfielder has a contract with the American team until the end of 2022. This season, Atuesta played 24 games and scored two goals, in addition to distributing seven assists in the campaign that culminated in ninth place at the Western Conference.

The Colombian midfielder was already targeted by Palmeiras in early 2021, when the club alviverde made an offer to Los Angeles FC for the 24-year-old player. As UOL Esporte found out at the time, Brazilians were willing to pay US$2.5 million (R$14.2 million at the price at the time) to hold 80% of the Colombian direitoss rights.

Los Angeles FC, at the time, made a counterproposal, asking for 3 million dollars (R$ 17 million at the price at the time) to cede 70% of the economic rights of the midfielder. Negotiations did not advance.

Since the player’s name was speculated again at Palmeiras, last night (11), Palmeiras fans have shown animation on social networks, sharing videos of the player’s beautiful moves in the Los Angeles FC shirt.