Parties want Gil do Vigor candidate to pull vote in 2022

Gil do Vigor was approached by three parties to join: PDT, PSB and PT. He ended up being asked about the possibility of running for the position of federal deputy. Living in the United States, the economist warned that he has no interest in entering politics at this time. His main focus has been studies.

As the DCM learned, the ex-BBB received phone calls from leaders of the three parties. He was asked if there was any desire to run for deputy. Joking, the former participant of Globo’s reality show said that he only accepts “to be president”.

However, when talking seriously, he explained that he is focused on his studies in the United States. Gil heard that his candidacy could be the most successful in the country, breaking the vote record. But even that wasn’t enough to convince him to get to know the projects in a deeper way.

Gil do Vigor and his political side

The idea of ​​taking Gil do Vigor into politics is not just to pull votes. The ex-BBB is linked to leftist ideals. So much so that he recently revealed, alongside Deolane, that he will campaign for former president Lula.

Graduated in Economics, Gil said that his biggest dream is to be president of the Central Bank of Brazil. But now he wants to continue studying in the United States. His plan is to stay in the North American country for the next six years. After that he will consider whether to enter a political career.

By Daniel César and Naian Lucas Lopes

