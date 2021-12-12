Paula Burlamaqui comments on the scene in which her character has sexless orgasm in ‘Secret Truths 2’: ‘Repressed a desire’

Paula Burlamaqui spoke about the daring scene in which her character, secretary Aline, has an orgasm without having sex in “Secret Truths 2”, by Globoplay.

In Walcyr Carrasco’s plot, the character reaches the height of lust when exchanging caresses with DJ Mark (Kelner Macêdo) at the Radar nightclub. Amidst the sexual tension, the boy tries to kiss her, but she hesitates, arguing that he dated her daughter (Rhay Polster). Aline runs away from him and at the entrance of the club has multiple orgasms, screaming with lust.

Aline, Paula Burlamaqui’s character, has multiple orgasms in ‘Secret Truths 2’ Photo: Globoplay

“I thought the scene was wonderful. I think it’s fantastic how Walcyr travels through this female universe with so much respect and asks these questions”, says Paula, aged 54, revealing what it was like to make the scene:

“It was very peaceful. I had the wonderful support of our great director Gabriela Amaral, who is also very respectful and concerned about revealing the female universe in her works”.

Paula Burlamaqui on stage with Kelner Macêdo in ‘Secret Truths 2’ Photo: Globoplay

Paula highlights the importance of discussing strong themes like this one, in which “her character repressed the realization of her desire for moral issues that ended up being materialized in an organism anyway”.

“I think a lot of women need and should know their own bodies and their pleasure zones, and maybe they don’t need men that much to feel pleasure (laughs),” says the actress.

