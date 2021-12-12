Paula Burlamaqui talks about sex scene

Aline’s interpreter in “Secret Truths 2” (Globoplay), actress Paula Burlamaqui was involved in a scene that is not usually portrayed in television drama: a female orgasm – and, in this case, without sex. For the 54-year-old star, the scene was very important and calm to shoot.

Burlamaqui’s character, secretary Aline, exchanges caresses with DJ Mark (Kelner Macêdo) in a nightclub. Despite the sexual tension, she runs away, as Mark dated her daughter in the plot. Without him and at the entrance to the club, Aline has multiple orgasms.

“It was very peaceful. I had the wonderful support of our great director Gabriela Amaral, who is also very respectful and concerned about revealing the female universe in her works”, said Burlamaqui in an interview with Extra.

She also praised author Walcyr Carrasco and how he usually treats the feminine in his works.

“I thought the scene was wonderful. I think it’s fantastic how Walcyr travels through this female universe with so much respect and asks these questions,” said the actress.

Burlamaqui also stated that themes such as female pleasure need to be discussed, in order to raise these debates among women, which are often repressed “for moral reasons”.

“I think a lot of women need and should know their own bodies and their pleasure zones, and maybe they don’t need men that much to feel that,” she said.