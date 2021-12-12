Paulinho awaits details for the final match with Corinthians – 12/11/2021

A matter of time separates midfielder Paulinho from Corinthians. The player, through his fatigue, has already signaled his desire to return to the Parque São Jorge club since September, shortly after Al-Ahli’s departure from Saudi Arabia, but would only be able to be enrolled from January, when he opens the window of international transfers.

According to a report made by Lance, the midfielder’s return to Timão is discussed and tied between the representatives of the player and the club, and the signing of the contract depends, at the moment, only on a nod from the Corinthians regarding the date. Meanwhile, Paulinho waits.

The first steps towards news about the possible agreement can be taken from next week, when Timão’s board will, in fact, start planning for 2022. Corinthians’ staff has been working for some time aiming at the next season, but now, with the end of Brasileirão last Thursday (9), the group’s assembly actions for next year will be taken.

Paulinho was on Corinthians’ radar for this season, in the middle of the year, but chose to play for Al Ahli. However, after just two months and four games played, the athlete amicably resigned with the Arab team, citing personal problems.

With the Corinthians shirt, Paulinho played between 2010 and 2013, played 167 games, scored 34 goals and won four titles: 2011 Brazilian Championship, Libertadores and 2012 World Cup and 2013 Paulistão.