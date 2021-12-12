Paysandu Announces Hiring of Midfielder and Striker Striker for the C 2020 Series | Paysandu

Paysandu decided to announce, this Saturday night, the hiring of two players for the 2022 season. They are forward Henan, ex-Vila Nova, and defensive midfielder Bileu, who was at Cascavel, in Paraná. The pair should only present themselves to Papão in January, when the preparation for the Paraense Championship will begin.
Henan arrives expecting to dispute the title of the team with Danrlei, main center forward this year and who will remain at Curuzu for the next season. The new hire is 34 years old, was champion of the Series C 2020 by Vila Nova and shared the third place in the artillery of the Brazilian with Neto Pessôa, then a player for Ypiranga-RS and who now plays for Remo. Both scored ten goals in the competition.
Born in São Paulo, Henan left Vila in the middle of Serie B in 2021 and ended the year competing for Terceirona in Criciúma. There were 11 games for Santa Catarina’s Tigre and one goal scored.
Bileu, on the other hand, is hired by Paysandu after working with two teams during the season: Água Santa-SP and Cascavel-PR. The 32-year-old defensive midfielder’s curriculum also includes recent spells in Santa Cruz-PE (2020), Volta Redonda (2019 and 2018), Atlético-GO (2018) and Cuiabá (2017).
Now, the club reaches seven signings for the next year. Before them, defenders Heverton and Marcão, right-back Polegar, attacking midfielder Dioguinho and forward Robinho were announced.