Peter Dinklage comments on dwarfism controversy in Leandro Hassum’s film

The actor Peter Dinklage, notorious for his work as Tyrion Lannister on the Game of Thrones series, commented on the recent controversy over the film ‘Love Without Measures’, starring Leandro Hassum and Juliana Paes and produced by Netflix. The film is about dwarfism (people with short stature, called ‘dwarfs’), a condition that Dinklage possesses. For the 52-year-old actor, it is necessary to portray love stories of ‘out of the box’ people, but care must be taken not to offend the people he intends to portray. Dinklage was at a press conference to talk about his new movie, ‘Cyrano’. Hassum’s film was criticized as ‘capacitic and prejudiced’ by Brazilian actress Juliana Caldas, who also has dwarfism, for example.

“I watch movies from the past, and unfortunately, if something makes money, it will be repeated — we’re talking about an industry after all. Romantic stories, at least in the United States, have been monopolized by beautiful white people. Now we are living in very interesting times, because that is no longer the case, the world is much more complex. Beautiful people have not monopolized love itself. Love is universal. I know we like going to the movies to see beautiful people, but there are many other stories out there and they need to be told. I think ‘Cyrano’ is one of them. But it’s a very complicated issue, because we actors have to be very careful not to offend people, and at the same time our job is basically to play people who have nothing to do with us. So this creates a complicated impasse”, assessed Dinklage.