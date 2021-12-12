Peter Dinklage talks about capacitance and Hassum film on Netflix

The actor Peter Dinklage, best known for having lived Tyrion in game of Thrones, commented on the recent controversy surrounding love without measure, Netflix movie in which Leandro Hassum plays a man with dwarfism.

Dinklage spoke to the newspaper Folha de São Paulo after being asked about the theme and about the prejudiced portrayals in fiction. “I watch movies from the past and unfortunately if something makes money it will be repeated — we’re talking about an industry after all.“.

The actor then commented on the representation of romantic couples on screen. “Beautiful people have not monopolized love itself. Love is universal. I know we like going to the movies to see beautiful people, but there are many other stories out there and they need to be told. But it’s a very complicated issue, because we actors have to be very careful not to offend people, and at the same time our job is basically to play people who have nothing to do with us. So this creates a complicated impasse”.

Love with no limits has been criticized for its capacitive portrayal — that is, prejudiced against people with disabilities — and for its choice to alter Hassum’s height with special effects rather than hire a dwarfed actor for the role. The actress Juliana Caldas, recently, talked about the feature on his Instagram profile.