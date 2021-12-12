Petrobras Completes Drilling of Deepest Well in Brazil’s History

For a difference of just 70 meters, Brazil has the new deepest well in its history. This Friday (10), Petrobras announced the end of the drilling of the first exploratory well in block ES-M-669.

he reached 7,700 meters deep and is located in the pre-salt of the Espírito Santo Basin. Until then, the deepest was Parati, discovered in 2005, in the Santos Basin, at 7,630 meters.

To address the depth of the well, the company said it is 1.3 times larger than Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa, located in Tanzania.

The exploratory well is not intended for oil extraction. The objective is to know the geological characteristics of the drilled rocks, the presence of oil and gas reservoirs and the pressures existing in them. This is considered fundamental for the company because the Monai well is located on a new exploratory frontier, and this information will be important for other blocks and areas in the basin.

The new well, located 145 kilometers off the coast, caused Petrobras to break a series of exploratory records. The state company had to overcome the largest layer of salt ever drilled in the national territory, measuring 4,850 meters: the equivalent of six times the height of the Burj Khalifa, in Qatar, considered the tallest building in the world. The usual average thickness is something up to 2.2 thousand meters in the Santos Basin, which concentrates most of the reserves.

Block ES-M-669 was acquired by the company in 2013, in the 11th Round of Concessions of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). In the unit, the state-owned company is the operator with a 40% stake in a consortium that includes Equinor (35%) and Total (25%) holdings.