PF points out that hacker attack hit ministries and more than 20 government agencies

Federal Police investigations into the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health, in the early hours of Friday (10), indicate that the group also invaded the platforms of the Ministry of Economy and more than 20 federal government agencies.

THE CNN found that until this Saturday morning (11), investigators had listed 23 government sites affected by the attack.

In all, so far, the agents have already managed to identify that, for example, the pages of ANTT (National Land Transport Agency), Funpresp (Fundação de Previdência Complementar of Civil Servants of the Union), and ANA (National Agency for Water and Basic Sanitation), from Embratur, from the Federal Highway Police Department, from the Federal Institute of Paraná, from the Federal Institute of Piauí, from the Jardim Botânico Research Institute of Rio de Janeiro, in addition to the National School of Public Administration (ENap), linked to the Ministry of Economy.

According to reports made to the CNN, on the night of this Friday (10), a meeting was held between the investigators in charge of the case and representatives of affected organs.

The investigation has shown that the entry point for criminals would have been, in fact, through the cloud.

The suspicion is that a flaw in the storage security system allowed the attack.

THE CNN found that the data that were targeted by the invasion are in the cloud managed by Claro/Embratel —which signed a contract with the government last year to migrate data from the public network to the cloud.