Phishing attacks in Brazil grow 41% in 2021 – News

Phishing scams, those that attempt to obtain confidential information from victims who, like fishing, are “hooked” by scammers through fraudulent emails or instant messages, keep growing in the Brazil.

According to a survey carried out by the Brazilian branch of cybersecurity company Avast, scams of this type are on the rise. Among the more than 1,000 customers who participated in the survey, 55% reported experiencing phishing attacks in 2021, compared to 39% who did so in 2020, a 41% increase over the period.

“The phishing attempt, unfortunately, has become a well-known scam in the country. This attempt to steal data can occur via email, WhatsApp messages, SMS and even fake websites, which are similar to official websites”, explains Felipe Guimarães, CEO of Codeby, a technology company.

In order not to fall into this type of attack, the Internet user needs to be very attentive. The scams are getting more sophisticated and get attention with things like irresistible promotions, voucher offers, messages asking for data updates. In common, they ask for just one click on a link and that’s it. The coup is done.

“It is important to emphasize that phishing does not only affect individuals. Small, medium and large companies are also targets of criminals, who are making tactics more complex and sophisticated as the targets become more difficult to be reached”, he points out Guimaraes.

According to another survey, carried out in 2020 by the Russian company Karspersky, another leader in the digital security market, 19.9% ​​of Brazilian Internet users tried to open the links sent to steal their data at least once.

In this survey, Brazil was the country with the highest number of clicks on malicious links, followed by Portugal (19.7%), France (17.9%), Tunisia (17.6%), Cameroon (17.3% ) and Venezuela (16.8%). WhatsApp was appointed as one of the main channels for applying scams.

“It sounds obvious, but it’s very important to reinforce: never click on links if you’re not sure they were sent by trusted senders. Never share your personal data, such as the number of documents, bank card number and passwords, neither by message nor by phone call”, concludes Fellipe Guimarães.