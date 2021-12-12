PHOTOS: See images of damage caused by US tornadoes | World

- READ MORE: Tornadoes leave more than 80 dead and trail of destruction in the US Southeast
- President Joe Biden Says Weather Phenomena Are ‘More Intense’ Due To Climate Change
In Kentucky, the state hardest hit by extreme weather, a candle factory that was in operation was completely destroyed by the tornado in the town of Mayfield, epicenter of storms.
In Illinois, part of Amazon’s distribution warehouse structure collapsed, killing at least six people.
See below for photos of the destruction after the passing of the tornadoes.
Drone photo shows debris and collapsed building structures in downtown Mayfield, one of Kentucky’s most tornado-hit cities — Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP
Drone image shows Amazon warehouse that was partially destroyed by tornado strike in Edwardsville, Illinois. — Photo: Reuters
Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of a candle factory that has completely collapsed in Mayfield, killing dozens of people. — Photo: Timothy D. Easley/AP
Women hug outside a women’s and children’s shelter that was destroyed by a tornado in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky — Photo: Matt Stone/USA Today Network via Reuters
In Bremen, Kentucky, a woman holds a cat as she and others comb through the rubble of a house destroyed by a tornado on Friday night (10) — Photo: Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP
Man and woman try to rescue dog that got trapped in rubble from home destroyed by tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky. — Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP
A woman holds a horse that was rescued from a barn that collapsed after tornadoes ran around a highway in St. Charles County, Missouri. At least three horses were rescued alive. — Photo: David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP
Tornado overturns tree and destroys house in Mayfield, Kentucky’s epicenter of storms. — Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP
A man sits by a fire outside his home after a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky. — Photo: Cheney Orr/Reuters
Woman walks in area where the candle factory was destroyed by tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky. — Photo: John Amis/AFP
Man walks in front of his home, which was also destroyed by tornadoes, in Mayfield, Kentucky — Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP
In Kentucky, employees work on the scene of a train derailed after a strong tornado devastated areas of several US states — Photo: Cheney Orr/Reuters
Wrecked car and rubble accumulate in the town of Mayfield, Kentucky, one of the most affected by the passage of tornadoes. — Photo: Cheney Orr/Reuters
Rescuers search an area where part of an Amazon warehouse structure collapsed in Edwardsville, Illinois. — Photo: Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images/AFP
Aerial view of a destroyed candle factory in the city of Mayfield, Kentucky, after a strong tornado hit. — Photo: Cheney Orr/Reuters
Below, see video with drone images of the affected areas.
Tornadoes leave more than 80 dead and trail of destruction in the US Southeast