Piastri ends F2 season with victory in Abu Dhabi. Drugovich is 3rd

Oscar Piastri closed the season that consecrated him as Formula 2 champion with a golden key. With a safe performance from the beginning to the end of the race, the Australian won the main race of the triple round in Abu Dhabi and triumphed for the sixth time in 2021. The Prema driver started from pole position, led most of the race and just did not command the race during the mandatory pit-stops window this Sunday (12) afternoon at Yas Marina.

Guanyu Zhou, who is also on his way out of Formula 2 towards Alfa Romeo in Formula 1, finished the farewell race in the access category in second position. UNI-Virtuosi put another rider on the podium at Yas Marina. Felipe Drugovich had a great weekend and secured his second trophy in Abu Dhabi by finishing in third place after passing Théo Pourchaire and Robert Shwartzman at the end of the race.

The ART Grand Prix Frenchman finished the race in fourth, followed by Prema’s Shwartzman. Dan Ticktum of Carlin was sixth, ahead of Marcus Armstrong of DAMS and Jüri Vips of Hitech. Ralph Boschung, from Campos, was ninth, while Richard Verschoor, substitute for Enzo Fittipaldi at Charouz this weekend, closed the top-10. Guilherme Samaia was the P16.

Formula 2 picks up speed again on the weekend of March 18-20 for the opening of the 2022 season in Bahrain.

Oscar Piastri wins in his farewell to F2 (Photo: Formula 2)

Even before the start, an incident involved the new Formula 2 champion. On his way out of the pits to line up on the grid, Guilherme Samaia was mistakenly released by the Charouz team and hit Oscar Piastri’s car nose. Prema had to change the front wing of the Australian’s bolide just before the start.

Pole-position in the last race of the year, Piastri started well and kept the lead. Surprising runner-up Jack Doohan struggled to fend off pressure from Guanyu Zhou, but made a mistake on the first lap, escaped, spun and crashed into the barrier. Further back, Liam Lawson also ran, but the New Zealander managed to stay in the race. Another incident early in the race involved Christian Lundgaard, who was hit by Jüri Vips’ Hitech. The Estonian was punished in 5s.

Jack Doohan escaped and abandoned the race in Abu Dhabi (Photo: F2/Twitter)

Soon after the track was cleared and the race resumed at its normal pace, the top finishers stopped to make their respective mandatory pit-stops: Piastri, Zhou and Robert Shwartzman dropped out of the top-3 and dropped to P11, P12 and P13 respectively. . Theo Pourchaire of ART Grand Prix then took the lead, followed by Felipe Drugovich of UNI-Virtuosi and New Zealander Marcus Armstrong of DAMS.

The race sequence was not very busy, apart from a cone dropped by VIPs at the entrance to turn 16, the last on the Yas Marina circuit. Piastri struggled – due to the turbulence generated by the car in front – to pass Alessio Deledda, who occupied tenth place, but the champion overcame the HWA Italian on lap 17 to regain a clean track at the front.

Pourchaire took the lead after the leaders’ tire changes (Photo: F2/Twitter)

Pourchaire followed the leader of the race when there were 10 laps to go. Drugovich was still in second place, but was 2s5 behind the Frenchman and wasn’t exactly outlining an overtaking attempt. Farther back, Piastri ran his own run and was undisturbed, running in ninth place while Lawson and Dan Ticktum touched.

With a strong pace, Piastri stood out again and did the fastest lap of the race at that time, with 1min39s117, and took fifth place, bringing Zhou and Shwartzman a little further back. Up front, Drugovich halved the gap that separated him from the still leader Pourchaire.

The Brazilian from UNI-Virtuosi took the lead on a provisional basis when Pourchaire went to the pits to change the soft tires for the medium ones for the last five laps of the dispute. Piastri, in turn, was already third right after Armstrong, then Vips, turned the fastest laps of the race.

After Drugovich’s pit-stop on lap 29, Piastri finally took the lead again, with the original top-3 unchanged and also made up of Zhou and Shwartzman. Felipe came back ahead of Pourchaire, but was passed by the Frenchman in the sequence.

Felipe Drugovich took the podium at the end of the race in Abu Dhabi (Photo: F2/Twitter)

In the final laps, Liam Lawson retired from the race. Soon after, Drugovich took advantage of Yas Marina’s straight stretch to overtake Pourchaire and take fourth position. Exactly at that moment, the test direction triggered the virtual safety-car to remove the New Zealander’s car.

When the race returned with a green flag, Drugovich cheated on Shwartzman, who was suffering from tire wear, and set off to close the season on the podium. The Brazilian passed Prema’s #1 car, which was also overtaken by Pourchaire soon after.

After 33 laps disputed, champion Oscar Piastri ended the huge season made in Formula 2 with his sixth victory of the year and ended 2021 on the podium alongside Guanyu Zhou and Felipe Drugovich.

