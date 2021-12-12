Pirelli believes a stoppage is the best strategy for F1 Abu Dhabi GP

The final start of the 2021 F1 season is just ahead. This Sunday (12), the category disputes the F1 Abu Dhabi GP to define the great champion of the year, and as usual, Pirelli released the strategies for the race.

According to information from the sole tire supplier, a stop is the best bet for teams and drivers. The best one would be to start with a medium tire – which is the case for Lewis Hamilton, run until laps 19 to 26, stop and put on the hard ones to follow until the checkered flag.

Not long ago, another proposal from the Italian factory would be to go out with the soft tire – which Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Sergio Pérez do – and stay on the track for between 13 to 20 turns. So, go to the pits, put on hard and go all the way.

An alternative is for those who would bet on two stops. The start of the race would be with the medium range to rotate between laps 17 to 23. Then, it makes the pit-stop, puts it hard and stays on the track between laps 36 to 43 and makes the last visit to the pitlane to place the middleweights.

Finally, the slowest bet indicated by Pirelli would be to start with the softest games and run between 12 to 18 laps. He stops, puts on the hard ones, stays on the track until laps 35 to 42, stops again to put on midfielders and ends the dispute.