PlayStation Studios Acquires Valkyrie Entertainment

Sony announced, this Friday (10), the purchase of Valkyrie Entertainment, an independent studio in Seattle that arrives to integrate PlayStation Studios.

The producer has experience working as a secondary studio and has worked on projects such as God of War, God of War: Ragnarok, Halo Infinite, League of Legends, Valorant and several other renowned titles.

The acquisition announcement comes through a publication by Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios. In the post, he says that Valkyrie Entertainment joins the “PlayStation Studios family”. He continues: “The studio will make immeasurable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises.”

today we announce @valkyrieent will be joining the PlayStation Studios family. The studio will be making invaluable contributions to key PlayStation Studios franchises pic.twitter.com/sNTugminD5 — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) December 10, 2021

Given past experience, Valkyrie Entertainment is expected to continue to work closely with Santa Monica Studio on God of War Ragnarok, but may embrace more projects from other leading studios in the group, such as Uncharted, The Last of Us, Insomniac’s Marvel games, and more — all Sony label “key franchises”.

