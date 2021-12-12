Portela and friends mourn Monarch’s death; see repercussion | Rio de Janeiro

Born in the North Zone of Rio, Hildemar Diniz, by name, better known as Monarco, was born in the Cavalcante neighborhood, and in his early adolescence, went to live in Oswaldo Cruz.

Still very young, he earned the nickname of monarch, when he started to frequent blocks in the neighborhood where he lived, participating in sambas, already showing his gift for composing as a boy.

Zeca Pagodinho, in a video, says that ‘the world of samba is sad’. The samba singer was one of the first to mourn the death of Monarch, whom he called “master

“We lost Monarco, our master, Portela is sad, the samba world is sad. I just have to say that he had a nice mission, he didn’t do anything bad, he fulfilled his nice mission and God receives,” stated Zeca Pagodinho.

Paulinho da Viola laments the death of Monarco

“Today we lost, not only to the people of Portela, but to all those who have a love for samba, and know the importance of samba in Brazilian culture, we have lost one of the most important figures of recent times, which is Monarco. I had the pleasure of living together and recording his songs. I met Monarco in 1964, when I arrived in Portela, and he was already a success”, recalled the musician, an illustrious Porto native.

“His samba, Portela Passado de Glória, recorded by many artists, was a hit not only on the court, but also in people’s homes, in bars, and that’s how I met this unique, wonderful figure, this wonderful composer which was Monarco. It is a day of great sadness for all of us, from Porto and for those who love samba”, added Paulinho da Viola.

Moacyr Luz, musician and composer

“Monarco’s death is a very important rupture in the history of samba. He was active until today, he sang an hour and a half of a repertoire not only of his, but of other partners. Leader of the Velha Guarda da Portela. With him, that link of Portela’s past of glory and future glory is lost a lot. He sewed this thing that came from the past, from the foundation of the school, until today. It’s something you’re going to miss, master Monarco.

Dudu Nobre, musician and composer

“It’s a monstrous legacy that he leaves and for sure it will always be remembered by all of us who love samba, who live off samba and who take samba in our hearts”

Marisa Monte, singer and songwriter

“During the recording of the album “Portas”, Mauro Diniz came with us to record the samba “Elegante Amanhecer” in honor of Portela. Speaking of Monarco, we decided to call him, who was isolated at home. Monarco was always a natural master, of generous personality who liked to share his knowledge and stories. His prodigious memory kept the best sambas and was our encyclopedia. A living witness of the history of samba, we turned to him when we wanted to know about the affairs of the sambas. A generous and generous man kind. A great Brazilian. On that day I was able to say how much I love him and I say now that I will love him forever. Thank you master, you will live forever ✨”

Discover Monarco’s life and how his love for Portela was born

Teresa Cristina, composer and singer

“Guys, this is very sad news. I would like to talk about the history, the importance of Monarch, with the younger generations, with those who cannot know who Monarch is. Monarco is the history of Portela, a person of integrity, a spectacular composer, very dear to all schools”, said Teresa Cristina, moved.

Eduardo Paes, Mayor of Rio and Porto

“My dear friend and godfather is gone. How sad. Thank you for giving me so many special moments. Let’s always honor your poetry and love for samba and for Portela. You will be sorely missed. RIP”, posted Paes on twitter.

In an official note, Portela lamented the death of Monarco.

“I struggle in the world of samba! Portela mourns the death of its Honorable President, Mestre Monarco.

“It is with deep sadness that Portela informs the death of our Honorable President, Monarco, at the age of 88. Mestre had been hospitalized since the month of November at the Federal Hospital Cardoso Fontes, in Jacarepaguá, West Zone of Rio, where he was hospitalized for to undergo bowel surgery. Unfortunately, he did not resist the complications. He leaves behind a wife, son, grandchildren and a legion of fans and admirers. For now, there is no information about the funeral and burial of the body”, wrote the samba school in a note.

According to the school, Monarco was honored during the opening of the Portela trophy room, which bears his name. His last show was in October, on the school court.

“His last performance in public was where he most liked to sing, at home, at Majestade do Samba’s court! On the occasion, he participated in the October edition of the Feijoada da Família Portelense alongside his road and life companions from Velha Guarda Show “, says the note.

Governor Claudio Castro

In a statement, the governor of the State of Rio lamented the loss of the samba composer, composer and bastion of samba.

“Samba loses one of its greatest expressions. I deeply regret the passing of Mestre Monarco and express my deepest feelings to the Porto family and to the world of samba, to which he dedicated his 88 years of life.”

