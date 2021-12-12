Powerful! Find out who are the highest paid actresses in Hollywood

Beautiful, talented, beloved by the public, box office champions and also millionaires! Sandra Bullock (57), Jennifer Aniston (52) and Angelina Jolie (46) are among the highest paid actresses in Hollywood.

According to a list recently released by the website Notícias da TV, the artists appeared in the ranking of the famous ones who have the highest rates in world cinema in the last decade.

protagonist of the drama Unforgiven, currently featured in the Netflix catalogue, Sandra Bullock is in this exclusive selection that reveals who gets paid the most for acting in super productions.

Check out who the highest paid actresses are!

Jennifer Lawrence earned US$ 200 million (R$ 1.1 billion);

Jennifer Aniston earned US$ 189.5 million (R$ 1 billion);

Angelina Jolie earned US$179.5 million (R$991 million);

scarlett johansson earned US$ 174 million (R$ 963 million);

Sandra Bullock earned US$ 113 million (R$ 626 million);

Melissa McCarthy earned US$ 111 million (R$ 614 million);

Kristen Stewart earned US$ 100.5 million (R$ 553 million);

Reese Witherspoon earned US$ 95 million (R$ 526 million);

Sofia Vergara earned US$ 87.1 million (R$ 482 million);

Charlize Theron earned US$ 86.5 million (R$ 479 million).





