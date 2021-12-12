property attributed to Lula is being drawn on the internet for less than R$ 20

posted on 12/11/2021 7:39 PM / updated on 12/11/2021 9:24 PM



(credit: NELSON ALMEIDA)

The triplex in Guarujá (SP) attributed to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will be raffled on the internet in 2022. According to the announcement, those interested have to pay a monthly fee of R$19.90 to participate. The banner on the page bet on a sarcastic tone to attract participants.

“Turn the key to the most famous triplex in Brazil”, says the ad. “Triplex in Guarujá. No other property in Brazil is so easily identified as apartment 164-A at Condomínio Solaris, facing the most famous beach on the São Paulo coast In recent years, he was the pivot of Operation Lava Jato’s biggest controversy”, highlights the call.

The winner who bills the apartment will become the owner of the property without shelling out a cent more than that price. In May 2018, the apartment was sold for R$2.2 million, the minimum amount determined by the Federal Court, in an auction.

Sealed, kidnapped and auctioned off, the apartment was bought by businessman Fernando Gontijo. “This property has its own value, which is that of any other property measuring 215 square meters on Guarujá beach, and it also has the historical value of having been the subject of so much controversy in the recent history of our country”, says the businessman.

“Anyone can participate. I would be very happy if the triplex ended up in the hands of a poor family, which could change that family’s life forever, and thus reach its final plot”, highlights Gontijo.

triplex case

In the case of the triplex, Lula was accused of “money laundering, active and passive corruption, involving the payment of renovation, concealment and dissimulation of the ownership of apartment 164-A, triplex, and of the beneficiary of the reforms carried out”.

In addition to Lula, the other defendants in the process were: Marisa Letícia Lula da Silva, the PT’s wife who died in 2017; the president of the Lula Institute, Paulo Okamotto; the former presidents of OAS José Adelmario Pinheiro Filho, Agenor Franklin Magalhães Medeiros, Fabio Horia Yonamine and Roberto Moreira Ferreira.

Last week, the Federal Public Ministry recognized the statute of limitations in the case against the former president and suggested shedding the case. The statement, signed by the Federal Attorney Marcia Brandão Zollinger, also cited the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) which considered the actions of former judge Sérgio Moro in the lawsuit to be suspect.

In the request, the MPF cites the decision of the Supreme Court that overturned Lula’s convictions and highlighted the conduct of Moro, now a pre-candidate for the President of the Republic, who was declared suspected of partiality. According to the Public Ministry, the Court “declared the nullity of all decision-making acts” of the then federal judge Sergio Moro, “which is why all acts that consubstantiate interruptive milestones of prescription were rendered null and void”.

Annulment

In March of this year, Minister Edson Fachin, of the STF, annulled the convictions made by the Federal Court of Paraná against the PT. Lula was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. At the time, between 2013 and 2017, the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba judged the cases involving the Guarujá triplex, the Atibaia site and two actions linked to the Lula Institute, which were allegedly used for money laundering and corruption by the former president.

According to Fachin, the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, then led by Sergio Moro and later by Gabriela Hardt, was not the “natural judge” of the cases. This supported the minister’s decision to annul the former president’s convictions, since the processes were not suitable for being judged by the Paraná Courts — only those crimes committed against Petrobras.