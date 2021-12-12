PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X games at discounts of up to 90%

And here comes one of the most anticipated moments for games after Black Friday: the end-of-year discounts. The best part is that some of these offers are up to 90% off.
Among the highlights, for the PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5, we have the World Championship Rally Collection, from R$549.90 to R$59.90, and the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Ed. Legendária package, from R$449.99 per BRL 112.49.
On the Xbox One / Xbox Series X side, discounts even reach nominees and award winners at The Game Awards 2021, such as Psychonauts 2, from R$ 249.95 to R$ 162.46, and Resident Evil Village, from R$ 249, 00 for BRL 124.50.
See some more highlights from the PlayStation store:
- WRC Collection – R$54.45
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Package + Injustice 2 Legendary Edition – R$ 112.49
- Triple Crash + Spyro Pack – R$ 245.95
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold – R$ 165.96
- Borderlands 3 – Superdeluxe Edition – R$ 159.80
- Raccon City Edition – Resident Evil 2 + 3 – R$ 109.85
Xbox One Games at Microsoft Store:
- Deluxe Edition of Tales of Arise: R$330.91
- Riders Republic – R$ 167.97
- Resident Evil Village – R$ 124.50
- Psychonauts 2 – R$ 162.46
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles – R$ 209.96
- UNO – BRL 7.60
