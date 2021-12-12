PSG confirms Neymar’s prediction of return to training: at least in the second half of January | french football

This Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain released an update on the medical condition of players in the medical department. The latest scans of striker Neymar confirmed initial predictions that he would be out of action until mid-January (six to eight weeks required for treatment).

The Brazilian continues his rehabilitation process at the Camps Des Loges Training Center. Neymar is recovering from a ligament injury in his left ankle, suffered on November 28, during the game against Saint-Étienne, for the French Championship.

On that date, the club’s medical committee had already pointed out that the ace would take up to eight weeks to be back in training with the rest of the squad. Neymar has been posting videos of his treatment in recent days. He appears moving around with the help of crutches.

Paris Saint-Germain’s goal is to have Neymar 100% recovered for the round of 16 of the Champions League. The away matches will be on the 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd of February, and the return matches will take place on the 8th, 9, 15th and 16th of March.

The draw that defines the clashes will take place next Monday, in Nyon, Switzerland, at the Uefa headquarters, at 8:00 am (GMT). O ge tracks the event in real time.

